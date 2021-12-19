Blue Mountain resumes operations as temperatures drop

With the recent drop in temperatures, snowboarders and skiers will be able to hit the slopes once again at Collingwood's Blue Mountain Resort.

The resort has confirmed that it will resume ski and snowboarding activities as of Monday.

While snowmakers have been working hard throughout the weekend, certain ski hills will reopen to start.

The resort had opened earlier this month but had to close due to warmer temperatures.

Proof of vaccination will still be required to dine indoors but not while skiing on the hills.