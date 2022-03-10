Blue Mountain Resort hosts big air show over March break
Blue Mountain Resort hosts one of winter’s more popular sporting events over March break.
On Thursday, it announced its first-ever on-hill ski show featuring the Big Air Show at Blue – a 50-foot ski jump for Ontario freestyle athletes to perform tricks.
Choreographed music and light shows are also part of the show. Live music, fireworks, and a St. Patrick’s Day celebration are also part of the week-long festivities, which takes place from March 14-20.
"We are so excited to see the return of outdoor spectator events with the inaugural Big Air Show here at Blue Mountain," said Erika Langman, Blue Mountain Resort’s event sales manager, in a media release Thursday.
"This one-hour performance will be something truly unique to Blue and like nothing we have ever done in recent history.
"All the top skiers and snowboarders in the province have been invited to take part so, not only will the level of riding timed to music and lights be exciting to watch, the comedy and crowd engagement layered into the show add such a fun element for spectators of all ages."
Blue Mountain has collaborated with choreographers from the national waterski show team, Summer Water Sports, and local sound and audio provider Cass Audio.
Big Air Show at Blue is open to the public free of charge. People can watch the event at Silver Bullet life plaza at 8 p.m. from March 15-19.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.
House of Commons keeping mask mandate, easing other COVID-19 restrictions
The House of Commons is beginning to ease some COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place throughout the pandemic, but one measure staying until the end of June will be the mask mandate.
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
Trudeau travels to Poland to see Ukrainian refugees, meet with officials
Poland's prime minister told Justin Trudeau that they were meeting at a turning point in history as the Canadian prime minister was about to come face to face with Europe's refugee crisis.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guard
The Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.
What Canada's rental market could look like next year
While the percentage of available units within Canada's primary rental market remained virtually the same in 2021 compared to the year before, there are still concerns that vacancy rates in key markets across the country could see a decline come next year. This could result in less affordability among Canada's rental units.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE | Quebec to continue easing COVID-19 measures, as numbers continue to decline
Quebec will continue easing measures as the COVID-19 pandemic situation is improving, public health representatives said Thursday, adding that more restrictions will be lifted Saturday.
-
Gas prices in Montreal continue to surpass $2 per litre
The hike in gas prices in Montreal is showing no signs of slowing down, surpassing $2 per litre at some stations. According to CAA-Quebec, the realistic price in the city is 196.6, with average prices at the pump comparable to that.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who allegedly stabbed a stranger at a Quebec McDonald's
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man police on Montreal's South Shore allege stabbed a stranger inside a McDonald's restaurant.
Ottawa
-
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
-
Is Ontario dropping its COVID-19 mask mandate too soon?
Opinions differ on whether dropping the mask mandate in Ontario is a good idea, but several public health experts say the government is lifting COVID-19 masking requirements too soon.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 742, nearly 500 incidental deaths removed from total
The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased by nine patients to 742 on Thursday as nearly 500 COVID-19-related deaths were removed from the province's total following a new initiative on novel coronavirus fatality reporting.
-
Daylight saving time in Ontario 2022: When do the clocks spring forward?
This is when the clocks will spring forward into daylight saving time 2022.
-
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 742, nearly 500 incidental deaths removed from total
The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased by nine patients to 742 on Thursday as nearly 500 COVID-19-related deaths were removed from the province's total following a new initiative on novel coronavirus fatality reporting.
-
Region of Waterloo moving up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo plan to reschedule a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
Daylight saving time in Ontario 2022: When do the clocks spring forward?
This is when the clocks will spring forward into daylight saving time 2022.
London
-
Gas prices top $1.90 per litre in London, Ont.
Gas prices hit a new record in London, Ont. on Thursday.
-
Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.
-
Woman charged after alleged identity fraud case in Dorchester, Ont.
Police have charged a 42-year-old woman following an alleged case of identity fraud.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowmobile collision claims the life of 41-year old man
The driver of a snowmobile died Wednesday after his sled hit a snowdrift on Whitewater Lake in the community of Azilda.
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
-
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Windsor
-
Epi summary: COVID-19 hospitalizations down, test positivity up in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting fluctuating indicators of COVID-19 over the past week.
-
Riverside Drive multi-use trail project expected to start this summer
Construction is expected to start this summer on a multi-use trail along the riverfront in Tecumseh.
-
Mix of sun and cloud, then a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect one more day of seasonal temperatures before the weather turns colder this weekend.
Calgary
-
Torching of Calgary family's lone vehicle captured by surveillance camera
A family of five in Calgary is attempting to purchase a replacement vehicle after their previous car was set ablaze outside their northwest home.
-
Person of interest sought in Beltline nightclub sex assault
Calgary police has released photos of a man they say may have information about a sexual assault at a downtown restaurant and nightclub last October.
-
Tips for saving at the pump as fuel prices continue to climb
Calgary drivers are staring down the highest gas prices ever experienced in the city.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Sask. wheat prices 'highest ever in history of farming'
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating a spike in wheat prices around the world, but it could be a good sign for some Saskatchewan farmers who have leftover wheat to sell.
-
Saskatoon gas nears $1.80 per litre, analyst says 'the sky is the limit'
Gas prices in Saskatoon reached as high as $1.789 per litre on Wednesday — and one analyst says "the sky is the limit" for how far prices could climb.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices hover around $1.759/L, unaffected by drop in WTI
Fuel prices reached new record heights in Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Grandparents targeted by scammer pretending to be grandchild in trouble: Edmonton police
A scam scheme is targeting grandparents in Edmonton and has defrauded at least one victim of more than $25,000, police are warning the public.
-
Trudeau travels to Poland to see Ukrainian refugees, meet with officials
Poland's prime minister told Justin Trudeau that they were meeting at a turning point in history as the Canadian prime minister was about to come face to face with Europe's refugee crisis.
Vancouver
-
Flood-ravaged Merritt, B.C., hopes to build 3D-printed homes as part of recovery efforts
It's been four months since hundreds of Merritt, B.C., residents were forced out of their homes due to catastrophic flooding, and now the city has an innovative plan to house some of them.
-
Cellphone theft leads police to recovery of nearly 100 suspected stolen luxury items in Burnaby
Mounties in Burnaby say the theft of cellphones from a Metrotown business in January led them to a suspect with "significant property crime history" and the recovery of more than $20,000 worth of stolen luxury items.
-
Will more COVID-19 orders be lifted in B.C. before spring break? Health officials to give update
B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday and are expected to address orders still in place to curb the spread of the disease.