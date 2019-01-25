

CTV Barrie





More highly toxic drugs have been removed from the streets of Owen Sound on Thursday.

Police charged a 25-year-old man with being in possession of a quantity of blue fentanyl worth close to $3,000. He faces several other charges.

Police say the drug is similar in appearance to the drugs seized by the Drug Enforcement Unit last week.

It is also believed to be linked to several recent overdoses in Owen Sound.