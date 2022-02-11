Blowing snow expected to impact Friday commute in Simcoe Muskoka
Visibility could be impacted for motorists in parts of Simcoe Muskoka as the weekend begins.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of Dufferin County, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
Five to ten centimetres of snow are expected, starting Friday morning and continuing into the evening.
The weather agency adds that motorists could see visibility impacted at times due to "gusty southerly winds" that will cause blowing snow.
The snow is expected to switch over to scattered flurries by the evening as the temperatures drop into Saturday morning.
Barrie Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement Friday morning
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ont. premier to make announcement as blockades choke economy, supply chains
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as blockades at key border crossings in that province and Alberta strangle supply chains and hamper the Canadian economy.
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest
CTVNews.ca takes a look at who has stepped forward publicly as the organizers and influential protesters of the Ottawa convoy.
Military investigating after officer appears in anti-vaccine video
The Canadian Armed Forces says it is investigating after one of its officers appeared in a video speaking out against vaccine mandates.
'Whatever it takes': PM says as officials work with U.S. to 'resolve' protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has indicated the government's willingness to 'respond with whatever it takes,' to bring the trucker convoy protests under control, confirming federal ministers and top Canadian officials are working with U.S. representatives to 'resolve' the situation. This comes as political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the United States to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement Friday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures to end the convoy protests.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 7 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 7 in Beijing.
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater Kamila Valieva's Olympic fate
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will get an urgent hearing to decide whether she can compete at Beijing Olympics.
Canadian men's Olympic coach Claude Julien details accident that punctured lung
Claude Julien is with his team at the Beijing Olympics. And that's not all Canada's men's hockey coach is thankful for.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious envelopes arrive at two more Nova Scotia MP constituency offices
More suspicious envelopes were received at two constituency offices in Nova Scotia on Thursday.
-
Maritime provinces plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions with multi-step approaches
It seems the Maritime provinces have a common goal when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, with each planning to ease restrictions in a multi-step approach.
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
Montreal
-
Students mourn Lucas Gaudet, 16, who died after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Protesters set to gather on Saturday in Montreal, police ready to ensure no streets are blocked
Just under a week after the trucks rolled out of the provincial capital in Quebec City, a demonstration is planned in Montreal on Saturday to again call for an end to health measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec police arrest 69-year-old with luring minors and child pornography charges
Quebec provincial police have arrested a Mascouche man on luring minors and child pornography charges.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa today
Ottawa's police chief is issuing a warning to people thinking of coming to the capital for a third weekend of 'Freedom Convoy' protests: don't come.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement Friday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures to end the convoy protests.
-
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest
CTVNews.ca takes a look at who has stepped forward publicly as the organizers and influential protesters of the Ottawa convoy.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement Friday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures to end the convoy protests.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,829, ICU admissions fall to 435
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ontario continues to drop.
-
Anonymous donations to convoy as high as $215,000 concern Canadian MPs
Seven of the top 10 donations listed on a fundraiser for the convoy occupying Ottawa and blockading some national border crossings are anonymous, as is the largest donation, at US$215,000, according to the fundraising website.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,829, ICU admissions fall to 435
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ontario continues to drop.
-
Up to 10 cm of snow expected in parts of Southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and other Southern Ontario communities can expect up to 10 cm of snow by Friday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement Friday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures to end the convoy protests.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. man charged after alleged unprovoked restaurant attack
A 36-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after he allegedly attacked another man at a city restaurant unprovoked.
-
London, Ont. police arrive in Ottawa to assist officers with anti-mandate protests
London police officers have arrived in Ottawa to support the police department in that city amid ongoing anti-mandate protests.
-
Environment Canada issues weather advisory for region, snow causing treacherous driving conditions
Numerous school bus routes across the region have been delayed or cancelled Friday because of snow on the way.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement Friday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures to end the convoy protests.
-
Two arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into Ont. prison
Two London residents have been charged after contraband was intercepted at the prison in Gravenhurst, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Suspect on house arrest tried to flee during Hwy. 11 traffic stop
Provincial police seized drugs and illegal firearms during a traffic stop in Gravenhurst.
Windsor
-
Day 5 of the Windsor border protest: Here’s what you need to know
Traffic disruption at the Canada-U.S. border is impacted for the fifth day by demonstrators blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.
-
Ontario court to hear injunction looking to end Windsor border protest
Ontario Superior Court in Windsor is expected to hear an injunction on Friday seeking to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
-
About 2cm of snow expected for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says the Windsor area will get about two centimetres of snow on Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s real estate market hottest in years
Calgary’s real estate market for detached homes is on a tear, with the benchmark price up $12,000 in the last month alone.
-
Limited enforcement as Coutts border blockade shuts down the border again
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases are both trending down, signalling the province has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave, but that doesn't mean the risk to the health-care system is over, officials said Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
-
Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe rutting
City and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.
-
Why some in Unity, Sask. feel it's so divided an anti-discrimination bylaw is needed
A long-time Unity resident says the town isn't living up to its namesake
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases are both trending down, signalling the province has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave, but that doesn't mean the risk to the health-care system is over, officials said Thursday.
-
'The last one': 85-year-old African American still living in rural Alta. where family settled 7 decades ago
Vant Hayes, now 85, recalls what life was like when his family from Oklahoma settled in a small Alberta town during the 1940s.
-
Woman's disappearance 'out of character': Edmonton police
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen at the end of January.
Vancouver
-
Police checking if gun found by child at B.C. elementary school has ties to ongoing investigation
Police say they're investigating after a child found a gun on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., elementary school.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro Vancouver strip mall stabbing victims are father and son, witnesses say
An investigation is underway in Coquitlam after a stabbing at a strip mall Thursday night. Witnesses say the victims were a father and son.
-
City crews monitoring diesel spill in Port Coquitlam creek
The City of Port Coquitlam says it has been responding to a diesel spill in a local creek since last week.