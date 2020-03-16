BARRIE -- Healthy blood donors are encouraged to keep their appointments to help prevent shortages.

Canadian Blood Services is reporting a recent spike in people cancelling their appointments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Patients depend on these lifesaving donations," said Dr. Lisa Levy, Canadian Blood Services vice president of medical affairs and innovation. "Every day, they are needed for patients undergoing surgery and cancer treatment, as well as to save lives following traumas, such as motor vehicle accidents."

The service says it is safe to donate blood in Canada regardless of the recent concerns over the novel coronavirus. Dr. Levy said donor clinics are "not places where sick people gather."

Anyone exhibiting symptoms will be turned away and not allowed to donate.