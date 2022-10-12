Blood donor clinic goes to the dogs
Barrie Animal Hospital is hosting its 5th annual canine blood-donor clinic.
In partnership with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank, the blood donor drive is running Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
We are currently looking for canine donors to be part of this life-saving event.
Donor’s criteria includes:
- Between 1 - 8 years of age
- Weigh over 55 lbs
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Docile temperament
- In good health as deemed by their veterinarian
The donation procedure takes 8-10 minutes for the collection process and can make the difference between life and death for dogs in Canada.
Afterward, your dog will enjoy some treats for a job well done.
