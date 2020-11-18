BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County's public secondary school students will move to a new blended learning model in the new year.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the Simcoe County public school board stated the move is to give students "access to a broad range of courses, and flexibility to move between learning modes when necessary."

The new hybrid learning model will see in-class teachers providing instruction to in-class students and their peers at home through video technology.

The Catholic board recently moved to a combined in-person and virtual mode in its high schools.

The public board said the program would be implemented in Simcoe County high schools in February.