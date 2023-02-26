Blaze destroys Gravenhurst cottage, causing $1.5M in damages

Firefighters battle a cottage fire in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter) Firefighters battle a cottage fire in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver