Blaze destroys Gravenhurst cottage, causing $1.5M in damages

A fire that broke in Gravenhurst destroyed a cottage, causing $1.5 million in damages.

The fire started Sunday evening at the property near Peninsula Road.

More than two dozen firefighters responded to the blaze to find the structure engulfed in flames and thick smoke.

Authorities said battling the fire was challenging due to the property's landscape.

They established a water supply at Morrison Lake in addition to tanker shuttles to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause is under investigation.