Blake Street restaurant fire causes heavy damage to building
An early morning fire damaged an east-end restaurant Thursday morning.
Barrie Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a fire at the Tandoori Kingdom restaurant on Blake Street at 5:15 a.m.
"Crews arrived to find the fire venting through the roof," said Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark. "An aggressive attack extinguished the fire, and a thorough overhaul is ensuring there are no hotspots."
Chief Cory Mainprize said fire investigators will be on scene today to determine the cause of the blaze but his early estimation was that it wasn't a suspicious fire.
There is no estimate of loss yet.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides.
Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King
For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.
Poilievre's Conservatives in lead while Liberals being 'squeezed' by NDP: Nanos ballot tracking
The Conservative Party is in the lead in the latest Nanos ballot tracking, with the Liberals in second place after a 5 per cent drop over the past four weeks. Meanwhile, the third-place NDP is gaining on the Liberals with a six-point rise.
'Failing and flailing': Trudeau condemns Putin's escalation of war, nuclear threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Russia's 'flailing and failing' president Wednesday, joining a chorus of global outrage aimed at what he described as Vladimir Putin's panic-stricken escalation of a collapsing war in Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
-
Maritime residents, emergency officials prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona
Residents across the Maritimes are doing what they can to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona. Emergency officials are also advising of potential damage, flooding and power outages, and informing residents what they can do to be prepared.
-
Shooting victims' families want to ensure inquiry recommendations followed
Families of victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting called Wednesday for an oversight committee to ensure the recommendations coming out of the public inquiry into the tragedy won't be ignored.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Final debate could be last chance to coalesce opposition to CAQ
The final leaders debate of the Quebec election campaign Thursday is one of the few remaining opportunities for the parties vying to unseat the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec to set themselves apart, analysts say.
-
SQ investigating after 2-year-old girl dies in Beauce
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in Saint-Georges, Beauce.
-
City loses court battle with Montreal company that used 'cheese' to describe vegan product
Back in 2018, the City of Montreal sued a local producer for between $1,500 and $2,000 for using the word "cheese" on its packaging to describe its vegan cream cheese products, but after winning a four-year court battle this week the small business gets to keep all that cheddar.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Tips to cut down the grocery shopping bill as food prices rise
With the price of food on a steady incline, cutting costs is top of mind for many and there are ways to save - both online and in your fridge.
-
COVID-19 vaccine uptake for young Ontario children lower than experts had expected
The number of children under the age of five getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario is even lower than the relatively small numbers many experts had expected.
-
Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare
The Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at a daycare on Glencoe Street in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Funeral to be held today for York Region police officer killed in Markham collision
A funeral service for a York Region police officer killed in an early morning collision last week is being held Thursday in Markham, Ont.
-
COVID-19 vaccine uptake for young Ontario children lower than experts had expected
The number of children under the age of five getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario is even lower than the relatively small numbers many experts had expected.
-
Ontario expands employment program that puts management in hands of private providers
The Ontario government is expanding its integrated employment services system to four additional regions, saying new management by private service providers is helping clients retain jobs rather than simply push them through the system.
Kitchener
-
Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
WRDSB lawyer clarifies police timeline in cyber attack
New details are emerging about the timeline surrounding the Waterloo Region District School Board’s reporting of a cyber attack on its systems to Waterloo Regional Police are emerging.
-
300-year-old Elm tree to be cut down in Kitchener
A tree standing in Kitchener’s south end that officials say is more than 300 years old is being cut down over safety concerns.
London
-
Power restored after east London collision
Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night. Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.
-
Man injured as he escapes would-be robber on nature trail
A peaceful morning walk on a St. Thomas, Ont. nature trail turned violent when police say a man was the victim of a would-be robber on Tuesday. Police say the victim was approached by a man who demanded his cell phone, and the victim was cut as he tried to escape.
-
Victim identified, charges laid following fatal crash in Norwich Township, Ont.
A 63-year-old woman is facing multiple serious charges after a fatal crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman in Oxford County over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Ministry of Labour investigating after worker sustains life-threatening injuries
Windsor police say one person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a workplace incident downtown.
-
Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus service expected to resume if border restrictions lift
According to Transit Windsor, tunnel bus service to Detroit is expected to resume should the federal government lift its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements on Sept. 30.
-
Toxic chemicals found in school uniforms across North America
A new study found toxic ‘forever’ chemicals were present in children’s school uniforms among other outdoor and stain-repellent clothes.
Calgary
-
Elbow Valley family catches trio of cougars on home security camera
A family in Elbow Valley has long had outdoor cameras set up outside their home, specifically to see what wildlife might wander their way, but this was the last sight they expected.
-
AIMCo CEO says execs who force employees back to the office are 'tone-deaf'
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
-
Fair weather for Calgary's first fall weekend of the year
Highs return to the 20s for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
Sask. police search for suspect after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with a submerged vehicle where a woman was found dead inside.
-
'Opportunities are endless': New firefighter training facility north of Saskatoon to serve as hub for region
The City of Saskatoon is embarking on a new venture with the cities of Warman and Martensville, as well as the RM of Corman Park, beginning with the construction on a first-of-its-kind in Saskatchewan training facility.
Edmonton
-
AIMCo CEO says execs who force employees back to the office are 'tone-deaf'
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer-than-average start to Autumn
We'll get another afternoon in the 20s in Edmonton with mainly sunny skies.
-
Canada Jetlines, the latest airline to enter the crowded field, set to take off
The next airline hoping to pose a threat to the country's Air Canada-WestJet duopoly is slated to take its inaugural flight Thursday. Canada Jetlines is scheduled to begin service with twice weekly flights from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Calgary International Airport.
Vancouver
-
New tools, same mission: CTV News Vancouver journalists reflect on station's 25th anniversary
On CTV News Vancouver's 25th anniversary, news director Ethan Faber reflects on the station's early history – and how radically different news gathering looks in 2022.
-
'It was the scariest moment of my life': Vancouver woman describes being chased by a stranger
A Vancouver woman is speaking out about her terrifying experience of being chased by a stranger downtown.
-
Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.