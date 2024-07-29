Black History Bus Tour comes to Barrie

BARRIE
    In celebration of Emancipation Day, Barrie will host the Black History Bus Tour "Footsteps To Freedom."

    "This immersive tour will provide participants with a unique opportunity to explore significant sites and hear stories of Black history in our community, celebrating the legacy of the early Black settlers to Simcoe County," stated the release.

    Emancipation Day commemorates the end of slavery in the British Empire, including Canada, on August 1, 1834.

    The tour will take place on August 3 at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

    The ride will begin and end at 15 Cedar Pointe Drive in Barrie.

    The bus will make stops at the Oro African Church, Sheffield Black History and Cultural Museum, and the Bethel Union Pioneer Cemetery.

    "Footsteps To Freedom" hopes to provide a greater understanding and appreciation of Black history, encouraging reflection and dialogue on the shared heritage.

    Tickets cost $75 each and can be purchased here.

    The tour will also include interactive experiences and historical stories.

    "This day serves as a reminder of the struggles and triumphs of the Black community and a celebration of freedom," stated the release.

