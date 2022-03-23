Black fentanyl, cocaine seized during search of Orillia hotel room: OPP

Provincial police laid several charges after allegedly seizing a quantity of black fentanyl and cocaine during a search of a hotel room in Orillia.

Police executed a search warrant on March 17 and said they also seized Canadian cash, packaging material and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested and charged a 25-year-old man from North York.

He faces several charges, including drug trafficking, theft under $5,000, and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court to answer to the charges next month.

The investigation is ongoing.

Orillia OPP asks anyone with information to contact the department at 705 326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

In a release issued Wednesday, provincial police cautioned the public about the dangers of illicit drugs.

"When you buy drugs on the street, there is no way to know what you are getting, and the consequences could be lethal. If you buy and consume any type of illicit drug, you are putting yourself and potentially others at extreme risk."