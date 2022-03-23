Black fentanyl, cocaine seized during search of Orillia hotel room: OPP

Provincial police display black fentanyl allegedly seized during a search of a hotel room in Orillia, Ont., on March 17, 2022 (Supplied) Provincial police display black fentanyl allegedly seized during a search of a hotel room in Orillia, Ont., on March 17, 2022 (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver