Bizarre plant theft spree reported in Barrie

Police are investigating a bizarre plant theft spree in Barrie.

Officers say they received a call on Monday about two black planters valued at $140 that were stolen from a porch on Collete Crescent.

Police believe the theft happened sometime over the weekend.

Two days later, officers responded to a call about an unusual theft on Jagges Drive after someone uprooted a garden plant with 20 Irish flowers, leaving a gaping hole in the ground.

Police say the botanical bandits even took the dirt.

"Thefts like these are certainly not common, but police are asking the public to report any suspicious persons or activity," the service stated.

"Community safety is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can keep personal property where it belongs and not in the hands of opportunistic thieves," police concluded.