A group of Barrie residents banded together to stop a bizarre reoccurring incident in their neighbourhood.

They say they were dealing with a gas cap bandit.

Night after night for about two or three weeks, the Allandale neighbours say someone would remove the gas cap from random vehicles, and they were fed up.

"Our neighbour has been hit multiple times," Amy Osmanski says.

A Facebook group for the neighbourhood began tracking the bandit. One resident posted several times with updates.

"I was on my way home this evening, driving down Armstrong onto Grand Place. I noticed there were at least two cars with their gas caps open," writes Renee Nicole on Oct. 23rd. "Just letting people know to be on the look out as someone is touching vehicles in the area."

Two days later, Nicole posted again, this time with a description of the suspect and a warning for her neighbours. "Yellow Mustang hit again. There were about 5 that we saw, including our own. If you or your neighbour has been hit, please report it. We need police to come more often."

Dave Atkinson is the owner of that yellow Mustang and says he was targeted more than once. "Twice, and he tried a third time."

"Any car that was available, he would flick them, take the cap and throw them away," explains Osmanski. "He was doing it for fun."

The neighbours decided enough was enough and organized a neighbourhood stakeout.

"Last night, we waited outside, hiding in cars and what-not to see who was coming by," giggles Osmanski. "I was sitting out front of my house, hiding behind the bush. We were all trying to be strategically placed, so we could see where we knew he was coming from, so we had all the angles covered."

Right on cue, the suspected bandit arrived. "Same time every night."

A few of the folks followed the culprit to a nearby plaza and contacted police. Officers arrived and arrested a 20-year-old man. He is charged with theft under $5,000.

Atkinson says he is grateful that his neighbourhood took action.

"I thought that was pretty cool. I'll still watch every morning to make sure there's no vandalism, but I know they can't take my gas cap now, cause it's a locking gas cap."