Bivalent booster dose offered to Simcoe Muskoka adults 18+

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering the bivalent booster dose for adults 18 and older at several clinics starting today.

The vaccine is offered to keep those most at risk of serious illness out of the hospital.

The RVH-run vaccination clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie administers doses Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with walk-ins welcome.

The new pediatric Pfizer vaccine is also offered for children six months to five years in Ontario.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, 86 per cent of the population ages five and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while roughly one in five have at least four doses.

Health officials report that 56 people have died from COVID-19 across the region since July.

Pop-up clinics are available this week:

Tues., Sept. 27

South Innisfil Community Centre, 1354 Killarney Beach Rd, Innisfil

Time: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 28

Huntsville Trinity United Church, 33 Main St. E., Huntsville

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Thurs., Sept. 29

Orillia Common Roof - Boardroom, 169 Front St. S., Orillia

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The GO Vaxx bus and mobile clinics are available on an appointment-only basis up to four days in advance. Appointments can be made online or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Complete information about COVID-19 vaccination, dose eligibility and booking an appointment is available here.