

CTV Barrie





Councillor Bill Stockwell tendered his resignation from Wasaga Beach town council on Wednesday.

Stockwell’s resignation is effective immediately.

“The reason is I will be moving to the East Coast to be closer to family at this time,” Councillor Stockwell said in a letter to Mayor Brian Smith.

Stockwell was elected to council in 2014.

“I am grateful to those citizens in our community that elected me in 2014 and I am thankful for the opportunity that they gave me to represent them and work at making a positive difference in our community. I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Mayor Smith thanked Stockwell for his contributions to Wasaga Beach.

“I want to commend Bill for his hard work, knowledge, and dedication to this community,” Mayor Smith said. “Bill was an integral part of moving our town forward during this term of council and I personally am grateful for his efforts,” said the mayor in a press release.