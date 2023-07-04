Bike patrollers nab driver at RIDE check

A mid-afternoon bike patrol busted an alleged impaired driver.

Bike patrol officers with the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police were running a RIDE check shortly before 3:30 p.m. when they pulled over a young man from North York.

The 29-year-old was stopped on Lakeshore Boulevard, when police determined he had a blood alcohol reading of over 80, and as he was a novice driver, he was not allowed to have any alcohol in his blood.

The bike patrollers charged him with various drinking-related offences, and he has a court date in Owen Sound.