It's going to be a BIG weekend with Big & Rich joining Travis Tritt, Diamond Rio, Mason Ramsey, Jason McCoy and more on July 20th for the inaugural Big Sky Music Festival.

Thursday, it was announced that one of the headliners, Alabama, will not be among them as the band's frontman Randy Owen is suffering from vertigo and migraines.

In a release, Invictus Entertainment Group stated that "co-founder and lead vocalist Randy Owen is suffering from severe vertigo and migraines. Randy is currently under doctor's care and being treated."

Just hours later, Republic Live announced that Big & Rich would be among the headliners for the show.

"A lot of work went into trying to find another band that was able to be gathered together, get here with all of their crew and equipment and production," said Burl's Creek owner Stan Dunford.

This isn't the first time that Big & Rich has taken over the mainstage at Burl's Creek.

Brooke Dunford, a spokesperson for Republic live says: "We were fortunate enough to have them at our first year of Boots & Hearts, with a performance that wow'ed the party crowd and undoubtedly will be a memorable first-year for country music fans at Big Sky."

Big & Rich is expected to take the stage Saturday night around 9:00 p.m.

The Big Sky Festival opened its gates to campers at 3:00 p.m. Friday and will feature a pig roast and acoustic performances for those camping in partnership with Bell Media's Pure Country 106.

More information on the festival can be found here.