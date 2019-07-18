

It's going to be a BIG weekend with Big & Rich joining Travis Tritt, Diamond Rio, Mason Ramsey, Jason McCoy and more on July 20th for the Big Sky Music Festival. Earlier today, it was announced that one of the headliners, Alabama, will not be among them as the band's frontman Randy Owen is suffering from vertigo and migraines. But, a statement from Republic Live was released just hours later, letting fans know that Big & Rich will be among the headliners for the show.