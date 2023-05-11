Big Brothers Big Sisters join forces to help, support Midland youth

There's a new mentoring program in Midland that is encouraging kids to participate in community engagement activities and challenges throughout the day.

On Thursday, the 29-person bicycle 'MEGABike' will be unveiled at this year's Big Brothers Big Sisters initiative.

The new MEGABike is the new driving force behind social change in communities across Canada, bringing team building and youth a little closer.

The goal is to raise awareness in the community.

"I think it sends such a positive message to the community that Big Brothers and Big sisters is there to serve children and youth in their own community because you see people out on the bike and you get excited, and that creates an emotional connection," said Jennifer Arp, Interim President and CEO at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters MEGABike is designed for team building and increasing self-confidence in the community.

Join Big Brothers Big Sisters for an inspiring morning starting at 9.

