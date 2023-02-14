Beware of rising trend in romance scams: Experts warn of new tactics

This Valentine's Day, police are warning the public not to become victims of romance scams.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) says romance scams were the second-highest fraud-related dollar loss in 2022, with victims losing over $59 million - Ontario victims represented over $20 million of those losses.

Experts say fraudsters use technology to trick people into thinking they are in a virtual relationship that soon turns to requests for money for travel or medical emergencies.

"A new trend has the fraudsters sending random text messages to victims. The messages often read, "where are you?", "where have you been?" or something similar. Once the victim responds, a conversation is started, and the fraudster attempts to build a relationship with the victim," OPP stated in a release.

The CAFC estimates only five to 10 per cent of victims report scams and frauds.

Police released tips to avoid falling victim to a romance scam, including never giving out personal information, accepting friend requests from strangers, investing in unknown platforms, sharing images with someone outside your friend base, and responding to texts from unrecognizable numbers.

Police also say it's crucial residents never send money to someone they have never met in person.

Victims of scams should report the incident, whether there is a financial loss or not, to the local police and the CAFC at 1-888-495-8501 or online.