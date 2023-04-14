Beware of emergency scams targeting seniors in Muskoka, warns OPP

Provincial police are warning residents about increased reports of emergency/grandparent scams targeting seniors, including two recent incidents in Muskoka.

According to OPP, a Bracebridge senior got a call from someone posing as their grandson claiming to be in police custody and needing $10,000 to be released.

The following day, police say a grandmother from Huntsville took a similar call with the caller saying her grandson needed $5,000 to be released from custody.

In both cases, OPP says the victims spoke with someone posing as an officer who instructed them to withdraw the cash for pick up at their residences.

The Huntsville senior described the scammer as a white man, five feet 10 inches tall, with dark hair wearing a blue surgical mask.

He may have been dropped off and picked up nearby because police say the victim didn't see a vehicle parked in front of the house.

Police warn these callers prey on emotions and fear and claim there is a gag order to prevent the victims from talking to others.

Police suggest hanging up and double-checking with loved ones when receiving a call like these to verify the information.

They also encourage residents to speak with their parents about this scam and what to do if they receive a similar call.