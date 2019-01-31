

The Bell Let’s Talk campaign for mental health initiatives has people talking across the nation, and worldwide.

There were well over 145-million social media interactions on Wednesday, resulting in more than $7 million in donations so far.

That $7 million sends the total amount the campaign has raised for Canadian mental health to $100,695,763.75, with more than one billion interactions since the program started in 2011.

The Let’s Talk campaign was the number one trend on Twitter on Jan. 30 with several celebrities lending their voices to the cause.

Bell, which owns CTV, donates 5 cents for each text, mobile and long-distance call, and social media made before midnight on Jan. 31.

- With files from CTV News Toronto