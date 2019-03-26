

CTV Barrie





A Belle Ewart man went into work after learning he won $11 million with Lotto 6/49.

Derek Francis says he didn’t quite believe his luck after checking his numbers and seeing they all matched, so he went to work as usual.

The 57-year-old father of three and grandfather of five is now taking a few days to celebrate his win.

He says he plans to invest some of the money, but also wants to buy a camping trailer and take an Alaskan cruise. “I’ll also put aside some of my winnings for family college funds. My kids will have to go to school if they want some of the money,” he laughed.

Surprisingly, the coffee company employee says he still intends to work until September.

The winning ticket for the March 20 draw was purchased at Genuwin Gifts & Gadgets on Industrial Park in Innisfil.

OLG says there is still one more winning ticket worth $11 million to be claimed, it was purchased in the Sudbury area.