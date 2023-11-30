Bellamys host a tiny Christmas parade collecting for the food bank

For 12 years, Bob and Carol Bellamy have embodied the spirit of Christmas.

Running until Dec. 15, the Bob & Carol Christmas Food Drive & Fundraiser, collects toys and food for the needy at Christmas.

The Bellamys are serious about their collection, sending out more than 350 flyers and sharing information on social media.

On Saturday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., the Bellamys host a children’s parade and door-to-door canvassing event.

“We decorate our float and hook up the sound system – loud Christmas carols – taking the children parading and canvassing door to door for the food bank,” Bellamy said.

Their parade route begins at 103 Vancouver Street at 1 p.m. and heads west up Strabane to Duckworth Street. It heads east again on Melrose Ave., covering the cross streets of Nelson, Cook and Rodney. The float returns to 103 Vancouver for hot chocolate and chilli.

Robinson Home Hardware is the collection depot for the Christmas drive, accepting both food and monetary donations on their behalf.

People are encouraged to donate here, or mail a donation in the food bank envelope provided in the delivered packages.