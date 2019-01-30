

“Bell Let’s Talk Day, as we continue to raise money, and awareness about mental health right across the country.” 104.1 The Dock was live on the air at the Waypoint Centre on Wednesday as part of Bell Let’s Talk campaign.

Waypoint is one of four major mental health care facilities in the province with just over 300 inpatients.

“The majority of people with mental health or addictions challenges never, ever speak to someone else about it,” says John Weekes, Waypoint Research Institute.

Weekes says it’s all about making people comfortable. “If we can set the stage for more people to come forward, and feel comfortable about addressing this fear of the stereotypes and stigma that they’re called an addict, or an alcoholic, or a (person with) schizophrenia, and so on. They’re so much more than that. They’re people,” he says.

Becky Carveth has lived with multiple mental illnesses for years, and today, she helps others deal with mental illness. “Recovery, I mean, it’s not linear. It doesn’t stop. The work doesn’t stop,” she says. “But if you would have asked me even three or four years ago if I would be standing here as a peer support worker talking to you about this, I would have said no way,” admits Carveth.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem.

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell will donate five cents to mental health initiatives for every text, social media share or online post.

The Let’s Talk campaign has raised millions for services in our communities.