Beeton retiree, Angus woman win big playing the lottery
Vanessa Keefe, left, and Wilma Frivalt, right, can both be seen in these undated photos. (OLG)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 3:34PM EST
There are two big lottery winners in Simcoe County.
Wilma Frivalt, a Beeton retiree, won more than $76,000 in the Dec. 30 Lotto 6-49 draw.
Frivalt plays the lottery regularly, but couldn’t believe that she had a winning ticket.
“Everything was a blur,” she said. “It was hard to believe and process in that moment. Next thing I knew, OLG called to explain the next steps. It was amazing,” she said in a statement to Ontario Lottery and Gaming.
She plans on using her winnings to fund a trip to Ireland with her husband.
She purchased her ticket at the Petro Canada on Main Street in Beeton.
Vanessa Keefe also won $100,000 on an Instant Crossword Tripler scratch ticket.
The Angus resident purchased the winning ticket at the Pioneer gas station on County Road 10 in Alliston.