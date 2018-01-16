

CTV Barrie





There are two big lottery winners in Simcoe County.

Wilma Frivalt, a Beeton retiree, won more than $76,000 in the Dec. 30 Lotto 6-49 draw.

Frivalt plays the lottery regularly, but couldn’t believe that she had a winning ticket.

“Everything was a blur,” she said. “It was hard to believe and process in that moment. Next thing I knew, OLG called to explain the next steps. It was amazing,” she said in a statement to Ontario Lottery and Gaming.

She plans on using her winnings to fund a trip to Ireland with her husband.

She purchased her ticket at the Petro Canada on Main Street in Beeton.

Vanessa Keefe also won $100,000 on an Instant Crossword Tripler scratch ticket.

The Angus resident purchased the winning ticket at the Pioneer gas station on County Road 10 in Alliston.