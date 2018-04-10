

CTV Barrie





Beer and cider is now available at nearly a dozen more grocery stores in central Ontario.

Customers heading to the 11 stores in Barrie, Orangeville, Owen Sound, Simcoe County and York Region will be able to pick up individual cans and six packs starting Tuesday.

Under the provincial plan, beer and cider will eventually be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.

Several stores around central Ontario have already started selling beer and cider.

Here’s a list of local stores:

Aurora – Starsky Fine Foods – 15630 Bayview Ave.

Barrie – Zehrs – 11 Bryne Dr.

Bradford – Walmart – 545 Holland St. W.

Collingwood – Fresh Co – 55 Mountain Rd.

Keswick – Walmart – 23550 Woodbine Ave.

Midland – Food Basic – 9226 Highway 93

Newmarket – Metro – 1111 Davis Dr.

Orangeville – Walmart – 91 1st St.

Orangeville – Zehrs – 50 Fourth Ave.

Owen Sound – Foodland – 915 Tenth St.

Stouffville – Walmart – 1050 Hoover Park Dr.

With files from The Canadian Press.