Bee Week kicks off in its newest town: Penetanguishene

During the week of the bee, Penetanguishene announced it had become a Bee City.

The designation comes from joining a national program promoting actions that protect bees and other pollinators and their habitats during Pollinator Week of June 10 to 23.

Penetanguishene is now one of 76 Bee Cities across Canada, including Barrie and Orillia, that are committed to creating a safe and thriving environment for bees, butterflies and other pollinators essential to the local ecosystem and food production.

"The Bee City program provides us with an excellent opportunity to protect our natural pollinators and promote sustainability practices in our community," said Mayor Doug Rawson. "We encourage all residents to join us in our effort to create a more resilient and environmentally conscious community during Pollinators Week."

In support of the Bee City initiative, Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA) will be visible at the weekly Bayside Summer Soiree event so residents can receive education about all things related to pollinators, such as creating pollinator gardens, conserving habitats and the importance of pollinators in our ecosystem.

In addition to these initiatives, Penetanguishene has also begun naturalization projects throughout the municipality by transitioning from high-maintenance grassy areas that offer little ecological value into beneficial habitats for insects.

This includes not only pollinators, but small mammals, birds, and even reptiles.

Not only does this create more diverse and beautiful spaces, but it will also help protect and promote the survival of many species at risk.