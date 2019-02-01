

CTV Barrie





Bedpans raced down the slopes at the 32nd annual Mash Bash at Snow Valley Resort in support of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Friday.

“This year it’s going towards our newborn babies,” explains RVH President and CEO Janice Skot. “Really when you think about the number of babies that have now grown up on this hill and those that will come in the future, it’s a perfect match between RVH, Base Borden, and of course, Snow Valley.”

Snow Valley’s Peter Hanney says the event is a win all around. “We have a chance to give back to the community. It’s all part of the great fun, and it’s a great cause.”

There was also a significant military presence. “We’re very well connected to RVH, they serve our community, they serve the military community, of which we are a large part, and they look after our soldiers that are ill and injured as well,” says Col Andrew Atherton.

Mash Bash has raised more than half-a-million-dollars over the years.

Organizers say it’s a great way to raise awareness about the need for local hospital services.