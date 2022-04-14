Beautifying the City of Barrie as gardening season looms

"The world is made to be beautiful," said city grower David Walters.

The City of Barrie's greenhouse blooms with plants and flowers soon to be distributed throughout parks, gardens and streets.

"Mostly begonias right now. We've got petunias on the way. They're very small right now, but they're coming. And marigolds and an assortment of things, more exotic things, for the hanging baskets," he noted.

Walters has been growing flowers and plants for the City for over three decades.

He said pansies would be planted in May, with the rest following June 1.

"As far as the general progress of the season, I would say it's been a cold spring. But so far, so good, we could be a little farther ahead than we are right now."

The City is also preparing to welcome back the Communities in Bloom judges after the tour was cancelled during the pandemic.

And Barrie has a great winning track record.

"We almost... I don't mean to brag, but we almost always win," Walter said.

The City has received several awards in the past from the National Communities in Bloom judges.

Meanwhile, things have also ramped up at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery.

With Mother Nature providing warmer weather recently, assistant manager Gabrielle Pullman said business has picked up quite a bit.

"Lots of pansies are going. We have the spring bulbs, like tulips, daffodils."

Pullman added that it's a good time for those eager to get gardening.

"You can certainly get some of your flowers in as far as pansies go. There are cool crop vegetables for the veggie gardener that wants to get a head start. Lettuce and cabbage and such."

But keep in mind, it is still early in the season.

Pullman said planning is key to ensuring whatever plant you choose can still be protected for a few more weeks.