BARRIE -- As the province begins to permit some businesses and recreational facilities to reopen to the public, Beausoleil First Nation's state of emergency remains in effect.

In a statement, Beausoleil First Nation said travelling to its territory is still restricted, adding that beaches in the area will remain closed to all non-residents.

In mid-March, Beausoleil First Nation declared a state of emergency amid the pandemic and prohibited seasonal visitors from travelling to Christian Island. That restriction has since changed to include all Beausoleil First Nation territory, which means Christian Island, Beckwith and Hope Islands.

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Anishinabek Police Service will patrol the territory. "Charges will be laid against those who are found trespassing on Beausoleil First Nation territory while the state of emergency remains in effect."

No date has been given for when the emergency order might be lifted.