What would you do with $1.537 billion? Most people can’t even begin to comprehend that amount of money, but someone, somewhere, holds the sole MegaMillions lottery ticket worth that jackpot.

Officials say the single ticket was sold at the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. Now everyone is waiting for the winner to come forward.

"Our message to the $1.5 billion MegaMillions jackpot winner: Sign the back of the ticket, place the ticket in a safe location, speak with a trusted advisor and call the lottery,” the South Carolina Education Lottery tweeted. They added, “Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment!"

The lucky winner overcame impressive odds. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize was one in 302.5 million.

Depending on the state, winners have from 180 days to a year to claim their prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

- With files from The Canadian Press