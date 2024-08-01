Beating the heat in Barrie this August

August has arrived, bringing scorching heat with it and many in Barrie are looking for ways to cool down.

As the sun shines, and temperatures rise those working outdoors were looking for ways to beat the sizzling heat.

“We just try to stay in the shade and take breaks whenever we can,” said Kevin Lawson, a landscaper for Zone Group Landscaping.

Landscapers were just a few of the several outdoor workers in Barrie trying to beat the heat by starting their day earlier.

“We try to start at 6 a.m. and finish by 2 o’clock before the heat actually hits so we're not exposed to too much heat," said Lawson.

Near the Barrie waterfront, some people are cooling down by the water while others are hard at work. Ashlea Growcott is part of the team preparing for this weekend's Kempenfest Festival. She says she won't let the heat affect her team's momentum.

“We have the same thing every year it’s always hot this weekend, we stay through it and work through it and power through it,” said Growcott.

According to Environment Canada, although the sun's rays made for a scorching day outdoors, the temperatures didn’t reach levels high enough to trigger a heat warning. That's why the City of Barrie didn't open cooling centers, as temperatures need to exceed 31 degrees for two consecutive days for an alert to be issued.