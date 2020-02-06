NIAGARA FALLS -- Ontario's new animal welfare inspection squad has launched an investigation into Marineland after a worker there said she saved three bear cubs from their enclosure.

Details of the probe are sparse, but the Ministry of Solicitor General says Animal Welfare Services received a complaint from the public through its animal protection hotline.

Marineland says it welcomes provincial oversight and will comply with the investigation.

Maddie Black says she was working in the bear den last week when she heard cries from inside.

She says she and colleagues found cubs inside and pulled them out, fearful they'd be killed by the adult male bears.

Marineland says the cubs are doing well.