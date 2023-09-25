Barrie

    • Bear caught on camera roaming in Alliston neighbourhood

    Home security video captures a bear on Oak Street in Alliston, Ont. (Supplied) Home security video captures a bear on Oak Street in Alliston, Ont. (Supplied)

    Police are warning Alliston residents about a bear sighting over the weekend.

    A home security video obtained by police from Oak Street shows the bear on a driveway and sidewalk.

    Nottawasaga OPP advises residents not to approach the bear if it's spotted.

    Sightings of the animal should be reported to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

