A litter of 10-week-old beagle puppies is being cared for at a local humane society after being found abandoned on the side of the road.

The Alliston Humane Society says 12 beagle pups were located in two different locations about 12 hours apart. Some of the dogs were in Adjala-Tosorontio, and the rest were dumped in Amaranth Township.

Staff at the humane society says all the puppies are doing well and are believed to be from the same litter.

“It’s quite possible. They seem to be the same age,” said Jackie Akeson with the humane society. “It is a large litter, but it does happen.”

Five of the 12 dogs are already placed in foster homes. They will stay there for at least one week before being put up for adoption. The remaining seven are being handed over to the humane society on Wednesday. They will also be looking for new families.

The humane society is pleading with people to contact their local shelter before doing anything drastic like abandoning an animal.