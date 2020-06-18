BARRIE, ONT. -- Beaches have started to reopened, including in Midland and Innisfil.

Little Lake Park, Pete Pettersen Park and Gawley Park have all reopened to the public, along with washrooms, which are open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Midland.

The town of Midland assured all residents that public washrooms are cleaned and sanitized to adhere to public health standards.

And the town of Innisfil announced beaches would reopen on Friday.

“Enjoy your day at the beach, but please do so safely,” said Mayor Lynn Dollin. “The actions you take will impact what beach access looks like in the weeks and months to come. While reopening our beaches is good news, we remind residents that it’s absolutely crucial to adhere to public health guidance when enjoying our public spaces.”

The town is redeploying some staff to ensure that only residents access these parking lots and so that traffic continues to flow in areas around Innisfil Beach Park and the lake.