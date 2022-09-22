Be rid of unwanted items and find treasures on Barrie's 'New to Me' day

The City of Barrie will host its New to Me day fall version, giving residents a chance to be rid of unwanted household items, and find new treasures.

The event is similar to a garage sale, but without money exchanging hands.

Residents are encouraged to label unwanted but usable items for free and place them curbside for others to browse and take between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The sharing campaign also helps keep gently-used items from ending up in the landfill.

Participants simply need to find household items no longer in use that others may like to have, including toys, furniture, sporting goods, small appliances, tools, and art, among others. The City recommends adding the New to Me poster or creating one that reads the word FREE.

Items can also be shared on the City's Facebook event page.

Anything that isn't rehomed must be removed by 9 p.m. that day. There will be no municipal collection for these items.

New to Me happens twice every year in Barrie, in the spring and fall.