BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's Be a Santa to a Senior program has partnered with Amazon to deliver gifts to seniors this season.

The program to positively impact local seniors kicked off virtually Wednesday morning and runs until Dec. 12.

Erica Albertson, with Be a Santa to a Senior, says purchasing a gift is easy and contactless. It's as simple as picking a senior's name, and a wish list will automatically appear.

"You click the item you want to purchase for the senior, and Amazon can ship it safely right to their location," Albertson says.

Seventy-five seniors are nominated this season, many of whom have been facing increased isolation because of COVID-19.

Since the program began in 2003, roughly 2.1 million gifts have spread joy nationwide.