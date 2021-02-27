Advertisement
BB gun, knife seized after fight near Angus high school
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:14AM EST
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is injured, and several others under arrest after a fight near an Angus high school Friday morning.
Police say a BB gun and knife were part of the fight close to Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School.
One person suffered what's described as a superficial injury. Several people were arrested, but investigators have not said what charges they may face.
Access to the school was restricted for about an hour as police investigated.
RELATED IMAGES