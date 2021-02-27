BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is injured, and several others under arrest after a fight near an Angus high school Friday morning.

Police say a BB gun and knife were part of the fight close to Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School.

One person suffered what's described as a superficial injury. Several people were arrested, but investigators have not said what charges they may face.

Access to the school was restricted for about an hour as police investigated.