Ryan Spataro's lead-off home run in the top of the first inning of Game 6 was all that was needed; to give the Barrie Baycats its seventh Dominico Cup on Saturday night.

The Baycats would add another 14 runs in the decisive 15-0 win over the Kitchener Panthers, clinching the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Saturday night's victory gives the team its sixth-consecutive IBL championship, tying a league record set by the Brantford Red Sox in 2013.

While the celebration is nothing new for this team, for head coach Angus Roy, the experience is always something to remember.

"You start to reflect," said Roy.

"You start to think about the ownership, and you start to think about the fans, and everything along the lines of the nine guys that have been to the eight straight finals, and now the six-straight championships."

In Barrie, signs are already up congratulating the team on its victory, and there's already talk about a seventh-straight title; something that's never been done.

"We talked about it last night during our celebration, said Roy.

"We were over at (Adam) Hawes,' and everyone was sitting there talking about you know potentially a seventh and things like that. You know who knows, you never know."

The team is planning a meet and greet for fans at the end of September.