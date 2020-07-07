Advertisement
Bat-wielding Meaford man takes matters into his own hands after group sets off late night fireworks
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 11:51AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 7, 2020 12:24PM EDT
Fireworks file image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Meaford man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a group of people setting off fireworks on Saturday.
Police were called to a cottage on Sideroad 25 in Meaford after midnight, the group of young adults told officers they were confronted by the man wielding a bat when they returned after the fireworks.
Police said the accused struck three men with the bat and then smashed windows on several vehicles.
The 72-year-old man was later found in Stayner and arrested.
He is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.
Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The accused has been released with a future court date to answer to the charges.