BARRIE, ONT. -- A Meaford man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a group of people setting off fireworks on Saturday.

Police were called to a cottage on Sideroad 25 in Meaford after midnight, the group of young adults told officers they were confronted by the man wielding a bat when they returned after the fireworks.

Police said the accused struck three men with the bat and then smashed windows on several vehicles.

The 72-year-old man was later found in Stayner and arrested.

He is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The accused has been released with a future court date to answer to the charges.