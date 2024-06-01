BARRIE
Barrie

    • Baseball program for children with disabilities launches in Orillia

    A summer baseball program for children with disabilities launched in Orillia Saturday. June 1, 2024 (CTV News/Chris Garry) A summer baseball program for children with disabilities launched in Orillia Saturday. June 1, 2024 (CTV News/Chris Garry)
    A summer baseball program for children with disabilities launched in Orillia Saturday morning.

    The Challenger Baseball program, an initiative supported by the Jays Care Foundation, allows participants ages five to 18 to learn the basics of playing baseball and being on a team.

    North Simcoe Baseball Development coach Joey Windsor runs the program.

    "This is a program for people with developmental disabilities. They get to be part of a team. It's their own individual thing. They get their own jerseys; they get their own hats. It makes them feel special; they learn skills they wouldn't really get anywhere else," says Windsor.

    Fourteen participants are registered; however, Windsor says spots are still available.

    The program will run every Saturday for ten weeks at Bayview Park. 

