BARRIE, ONT. -- After months of visits through a pane-glass window, the barriers are coming down for families wanting to visit their loved ones in long-term care and retirement homes.

On Thursday, long-term care homes in Ontario can offer outdoor visits on the residence's grounds, one visitor at a time.

IOOF Seniors Homes Inc. CEO, Garry Hopkins says it's a change for people who have been isolated for more than three months.

"We talk about social distancing, but it's not just the social distancing. It's the social separation, the psychological well-being of our residents, and we're excited," says Hopkins.

While social distancing rules are still in effect, the most notable change is plexiglass is no longer needed between visitors and residents.

Visitors will be screened and must wear a mask while also signing off that they have been COVID-free two weeks before the visit. The home, on the other hand, must not have an outbreak.

IOOF now has three visiting areas at its long-term care facility, including one built two weeks ago using plexiglass and two-way radios.

"Our families love it immensely," says Hopkins. "It's very secure, very safe. We practice all the I-P-A-C measures that you need."

The new rules came into effect a week after Premier Ford credited front-line works and the collective efforts of everyone in stopping the spread of the virus, allowing families to reunite.

"But I ask everyone to be cautious and act responsibly as the battle to contain COVID-19 is not over, and the risk to our loved ones still remains," Ford stated in a release.

With the new rules, families, including Margaret Hildebrandt and her parents, can catch up in more ways than just a window visit at Chartwell Whispering Pines.

"It's great. I can see the whole person, they're both sitting there," says Hildebrandt.

"They only have one room, so they're fighting for space to look out the window, and you've got the reflection and that so this is much better."

The home is now allowing two visitors on the property at a time for 30-minute appointments, and they're given a choice between a visit on the balcony, in the courtyard, or the comfort of the resident's suite.

"They get to be in their own personal space," says Ilona McIlhone, retirement living consultant with the home.

"Sometimes they just need help with different things, and so family will be there just help them and support them."

Beginning Tuesday, the home will be adding a socially distanced lunch option with loved ones, served compliments of the Chartwells.