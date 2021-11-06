Barrie youth-driven community centre opens its doors

BARRIE, ONT. -

Saturday marked the official grand opening of Shak's World in Barrie.

Shak's World was founded five years ago as a basketball program and has grown into a full facility that offers support to youth in the community.

Shanica Shak Edwards, founder of Shak's World Association and owner of Shak's World Community Centre, says that opening the centre provides a way to reach the community.

"It's given us the opportunity to really celebrate this space and really give the community a good understanding, or a great understanding even, on what it is we do within the walls of Shak's World," Edwards says.

The organization wanted to showcase the importance of the community coming together by encouraging a stay humble and kind philosophy.

"We wanted to really showcase the importance of community coming together," Edward says. "By opening Shak's World and creating a space for youth to thrive, BIPOC youth in particular to thrive, it's an incredible experience to see our community come together," she adds.

The centre offers a junior NBA program and small group programming.

The centre is open 365 days a year and is offering a number of fall/winter programs. To find out more about Shak's World or to sign up for any programs, visit their website.