BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie-based long-term care worker will become the first person in Simcoe Muskoka to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday morning, a nurse with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine to Lori Black, a personal support worker caring for seniors at Victoria Village on Ross Street in Barrie.

Black is part of a priority group to be immunized in the first phase of Simcoe Muskoka's historic roll out at the new COVID-19 Immunization Clinic.

The vaccine will be available to the general public sometime later in 2021.

Health officials expect it to take another six to nine months to immunize all Ontarians who opt to get vaccinated.