

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Most people are used to seeing a free coffee when they roll up the rim on their Tim Hortons cup, but a Barrie woman is one of the lucky few to take home one of the fabled big prizes.

Kimberley Peacock orders a steeped tea from the same Tim Hortons on Cundles Road almost every day. It is part of her daily routine, but this time it was different.

“Went back to work, finished the tea, rolled it up and thought wow, I never win anything,” Peacock told CTV News on Wednesday.

She won coffee – a lot of coffee.

“It was coffee every day for the rest of the year,” she said. “It was a great surprise.”

This is the first year Tim Hortons has included “Free Coffee for a Year” as a prize in its “Roll Up the Rim” promotion. Peacock is the first winner of the prize in the Barrie area.

“It allows those who win, one coffee or tea every day for 365 days,” says Shauna Duff, regional marketing manager for Tim Hortons. “When they roll up the tab and see coffee for a year and not a free coffee, it’s amazing the response we do get.”

There are only 500 “Free Coffee for a Year” prizes available, and half have already been claimed. According to the company, the odds of winning the prize are one in 441,930.

Peacock says she’ll use her free daily drink to get a medium steeped tea at the same Tim Hortons she always goes to.