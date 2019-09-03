

Staff , CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman plans to vacation after winning big with a lottery scratch ticket.

Grainne Hallman took home the top prize of $100,000 with OLG's Instant Cleopatra.

The self-employed 57-year-old woman says after paying off some bills, it'll be time for a vacation.

"It's a feeling of freedom and relief," she said.

Hallman purchased her winning ticket at the Petro Canada on Dunlop Street in Barrie.