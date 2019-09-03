Featured
Barrie woman wins $100K with instant scratch ticket
Grainne Hallman of Barrie holds her OLG cheque for $100,000. (OLG)
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 4:41PM EDT
A Barrie woman plans to vacation after winning big with a lottery scratch ticket.
Grainne Hallman took home the top prize of $100,000 with OLG's Instant Cleopatra.
The self-employed 57-year-old woman says after paying off some bills, it'll be time for a vacation.
"It's a feeling of freedom and relief," she said.
Hallman purchased her winning ticket at the Petro Canada on Dunlop Street in Barrie.