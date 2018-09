CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman is celebrating a big win with the Lotto 6/49 super draw.

Barbara Newman won $100,000 in the May 26 draw that had 50 guaranteed prize draws of $100,000 in addition to the jackpot and a $1 million draw.

Newman bought her winning ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart in North York.

Here’s a fun fact, since Lotto 6/49 launched in1982 winners have won more than $12.3 billion.