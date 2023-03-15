Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 plays

The third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.

The 51-year-old mother said she plays the lottery every couple of weeks but said this was only her third time playing Lotto 6/49.

"Two days after I purchased it, I checked it using the OLG app, and I was in pure shock and excitement. I couldn't believe after only three times playing [that] my numbers came up," Cherutti said.

She told her boyfriend the good news, followed by her daughter.

"She was so excited for me," she said.

Cherutti won the second prize in the February 4 draw with the ticket she purchased at Zel convenience on Cundles Road in Barrie.

"It's something I never thought would happen," she added.

Still overwhelmed by her luck, Cherutti is mulling over how to spend her money.

"I might buy a new car, some new furniture and pay some bills," she concluded.

Lotto 6/49 offers a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for $3 per play.